Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

03:39 PM • 9678 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 14521 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 21815 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 18487 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 15509 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 32783 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20977 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18205 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 37308 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20074 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Exclusives
Popular news
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - PoliticoNovember 28, 10:44 AM • 16366 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 31471 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 21960 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custodyNovember 28, 12:34 PM • 9510 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - KovalenkoNovember 28, 12:51 PM • 8004 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 21812 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 21998 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 32781 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 31504 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 37304 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 24348 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 41594 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 61664 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 94100 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 108985 views
Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Andriy Yermak resigned a day before meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The purpose of the visit was to finalize the positions of the US and Ukraine before Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow.

Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

The former head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, resigned a day before a meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian officials, Yermak was supposed to arrive in Miami this weekend with several of Zelenskyy's advisers to hold talks with Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Sources added that the purpose of the visit was to finalize the positions of the US and Ukraine before Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow to meet with Putin.

Although Yermak's resignation has put the negotiations in a state of uncertainty, it will not lead to changes in Ukraine's position on ending the war, which was defined by Zelenskyy.

- added the source.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the Internet representation of the head of state.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

