Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

The former head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, resigned a day before a meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian officials, Yermak was supposed to arrive in Miami this weekend with several of Zelenskyy's advisers to hold talks with Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Sources added that the purpose of the visit was to finalize the positions of the US and Ukraine before Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow to meet with Putin.

Although Yermak's resignation has put the negotiations in a state of uncertainty, it will not lead to changes in Ukraine's position on ending the war, which was defined by Zelenskyy. - added the source.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the Internet representation of the head of state.