Zelenskyy signed a law expanding the list of bodies maintaining the register of conscripts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a Law expanding the list of bodies maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Law No. 4720-IX was published on the parliament's website: it was registered back in November 2025, and adopted on December 16, 2025. As stated in the explanatory note, this regulatory act was developed to increase the efficiency of the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces in matters of recruiting citizens for military service under contract to the Armed Forces for the guaranteed manning of military units with motivated personnel.

This law also stipulates that the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be added to the list of entities involved in maintaining the "Oberih" register. This will allow them to more effectively recruit citizens for military service under contract and ensure motivated manning of military units.

The implementation of the Law will increase the efficiency of the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces, in particular, regarding the recruitment of citizens for military service under contract to the Armed Forces - states the explanatory note.

Recall

