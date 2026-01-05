$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
09:07 AM • 26182 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 36691 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 64311 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 77302 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 58171 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 63692 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62745 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65529 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57850 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Zelenskyy signed a law expanding the list of bodies maintaining the register of conscripts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The law expands the list of bodies maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists. This will allow the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces to more effectively recruit for military service under contract.

Zelenskyy signed a law expanding the list of bodies maintaining the register of conscripts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a Law expanding the list of bodies maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Law No. 4720-IX was published on the parliament's website: it was registered back in November 2025, and adopted on December 16, 2025. As stated in the explanatory note, this regulatory act was developed to increase the efficiency of the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces in matters of recruiting citizens for military service under contract to the Armed Forces for the guaranteed manning of military units with motivated personnel.

This law also stipulates that the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be added to the list of entities involved in maintaining the "Oberih" register. This will allow them to more effectively recruit citizens for military service under contract and ensure motivated manning of military units.

The implementation of the Law will increase the efficiency of the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces, in particular, regarding the recruitment of citizens for military service under contract to the Armed Forces

 - states the explanatory note.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 14238, which expands the list of bodies maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists. This will allow for more effective recruitment of citizens for military service and ensure the manning of military units.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
TCC and SP
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy