Services in "Reserve+" will be temporarily unavailable - Ministry of Defense

On January 3, from 00:00 to 06:00, planned technical work will be carried out in the Oberih register. During this time, it will be temporarily impossible to receive services or update Reserve ID in the Reserve+ application. - reported the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense noted that in order for the electronic military registration document to always be at hand, you can download the PDF version in advance. To do this, on the main screen of the application, you need to click the plus sign and select "Download PDF", the Ministry of Defense indicated.

"The work will be completed at 06:00, after which the services will operate in normal mode," the Ministry of Defense noted.

