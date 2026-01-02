$42.170.18
Shmyhal will remain in the team after changes in the Ministry of Defense - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a change in the format of the Ministry of Defense's work, proposing Mykhailo Fedorov to head it. Denys Shmyhal remains in the team; he has been offered another important area of state work.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to change the format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, proposing to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, to lead the ministry, noting that Denys Shmyhal remains on the team. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN

I also decided to change the format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. I proposed Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Mykhailo is deeply involved in issues related to the "Drone Line," and works very effectively in the digitalization of public services and processes. Together with all our military, with the military command, together with national arms manufacturers and Ukraine's partners, we need to implement such changes in the defense sector that will help 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that Denys Shmyhal remains on the team, on Ukraine's team. 

I am grateful to him for his systematic work for the state. Last year, the Ministry of Defense showed good results, in particular, by December, the order for the production of interceptor drones was fulfilled – over a thousand per day. We are working to increase the number of trained crews. And there were many more such tasks. Mykhailo Fedorov will be able to implement all this and add technological advancement. I proposed to Denys Shmyhal to head another direction in state work – and no less important for our resilience. Tomorrow we will continue the changes. There will be more decisions 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had proposed Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

