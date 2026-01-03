$42.170.00
OVA: in "LPR" miners left without salaries, and two cities - without water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

In occupied Luhansk region, miners were left without full payments on the eve of the New Year, and residents of Alchevsk and Perevalsk faced a sharp reduction in water supply. Russian investors did not pay the miners of the "Bilorechenska" mine, and water supply to Alchevsk was reduced by 80%.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, miners were left without full payments on the eve of the New Year, and residents of Alchevsk and Perevalsk faced a sharp reduction in water supply. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Despite repeated promises, Russian investors have not paid the miners in the so-called "LPR". At the "Bilorechenska" mine near Lutuhyne, employees were paid only a part of the funds that should have arrived four months ago. At the same time, the extraction of grade "G" thermal coal at this enterprise continued throughout the year.

The occupiers do not have enough capacity to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Alchevsk and Perevalsk. Thus, the water supply to Alchevsk decreased by 80%. Residents of Perevalsk also felt the restrictions. In January, the water level in the reservoirs at the local pumping station dropped to a critical level.

- the post says.

Recall

In occupied Luhansk region, reservists of the mobilization reserve will guard critical infrastructure facilities, including oil depots, instead of Russian military personnel. The document came into force on December 30, providing for six-month training camps for citizens with the promise of financial assistance to the unemployed.

