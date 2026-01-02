$42.170.18
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
In occupied Luhansk region, reservists will guard oil depots instead of Russian military - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, reservists from the mobilization reserve will guard critical infrastructure facilities, including oil depots, instead of Russian military personnel. The document came into force on December 30, providing for six-month training for citizens with the promise of financial assistance to the unemployed.

In occupied Luhansk region, reservists will guard oil depots instead of Russian military - OVA

In the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, reservists from the mobilization reserve will guard critical infrastructure facilities instead of Russian military and security forces. This was reported by the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, writes UNN.

By order of the Kremlin, critical infrastructure facilities, including oil depots, which have recently been so frequently ablaze in the so-called "LPR," will now be guarded by reservists instead of Russian army military personnel and Russian security forces. The document came into force on December 30. It announced the holding of special gatherings for citizens in the mobilization reserve, the report says.

- the report says.

The duration of such gatherings is six months. Unemployed people are even promised financial assistance in the amount of the minimum wage. They will guard whatever they are told. For next to nothing.

The population in Sievierodonetsk has not yet felt the benefits of the local mobile network that started operating there in December. Yes, it is now possible to call emergency services in the city. But will they come when there are not enough specialists and special transport? If you can wait six hours, then you can believe in the existence of an "ambulance." Otherwise, those who do not have their own car to save a life look for a private carrier.

- added the OVA.

Without additional burden: the Ministry of Education and Science spoke about special programs for Ukrainian children abroad and in the temporarily occupied territories23.12.25, 13:14 • 2363 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Energy
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Sievierodonetsk