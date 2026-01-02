In the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, reservists from the mobilization reserve will guard critical infrastructure facilities instead of Russian military and security forces. This was reported by the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, writes UNN.

By order of the Kremlin, critical infrastructure facilities, including oil depots, which have recently been so frequently ablaze in the so-called "LPR," will now be guarded by reservists instead of Russian army military personnel and Russian security forces. The document came into force on December 30. It announced the holding of special gatherings for citizens in the mobilization reserve, the report says. - the report says.

The duration of such gatherings is six months. Unemployed people are even promised financial assistance in the amount of the minimum wage. They will guard whatever they are told. For next to nothing.

The population in Sievierodonetsk has not yet felt the benefits of the local mobile network that started operating there in December. Yes, it is now possible to call emergency services in the city. But will they come when there are not enough specialists and special transport? If you can wait six hours, then you can believe in the existence of an "ambulance." Otherwise, those who do not have their own car to save a life look for a private carrier. - added the OVA.

Without additional burden: the Ministry of Education and Science spoke about special programs for Ukrainian children abroad and in the temporarily occupied territories