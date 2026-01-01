$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 9276 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 10590 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 10503 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 83508 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 100390 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38699 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37998 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33532 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27290 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"Ded Moroz" on tanks, drone control, and firearms: Russia militarizes children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Russia is preparing for the militarization of children, including adding drone control to GTO standards and expanding state regulation of military-sports training. Militarization has been extended to New Year's events, where children are given rides on military equipment and allowed to shoot.

"Ded Moroz" on tanks, drone control, and firearms: Russia militarizes children

Russia is preparing for further militarization of children and youth, no longer disguising military training as social and educational initiatives. Another step was the announcement of the intention to include drone control in the standards of the All-Russian GTO complex - a program that is formally positioned as a system of physical education of the population. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

At the regional level, this process takes on overtly demonstrative forms. Militarization has even spread to New Year's events: children are ridden on military equipment, allowed to shoot firearms, and "Grandfathers Frost" come to kids in tanks. Symbols of war are finally integrated into children's space, normalizing violence and the army as an element of everyday life from the youngest age.

- the message says.

In parallel, the federal authorities announced the development of a new system of indicators for "strengthening the health and physical development of children," with a special emphasis on preparation for military service. Thus, physical development criteria are effectively linked to future suitability for the army, blurring the line between health improvement and military mobilization.

In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD25.12.25, 03:01 • 15881 view

Separately, Russian officials announced plans to expand state regulation of military-sports training for children, equating it with educational activities.

According to foreign intelligence, this means the formalization and legitimization of military-oriented practices among minors with the involvement of state institutions. Such decisions fit into a broader strategy of militarization of Russian society and systemic involvement of children in war-related training.

Under the guise of "physical education," the state is increasingly actively building an infrastructure for early formation of children's skills relevant to combat operations.

- the post says.

GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai31.12.25, 12:25 • 29000 views

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
New Year
Russian propaganda
Technology
Mobilization
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine