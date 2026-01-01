Russia is preparing for further militarization of children and youth, no longer disguising military training as social and educational initiatives. Another step was the announcement of the intention to include drone control in the standards of the All-Russian GTO complex - a program that is formally positioned as a system of physical education of the population. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

At the regional level, this process takes on overtly demonstrative forms. Militarization has even spread to New Year's events: children are ridden on military equipment, allowed to shoot firearms, and "Grandfathers Frost" come to kids in tanks. Symbols of war are finally integrated into children's space, normalizing violence and the army as an element of everyday life from the youngest age. - the message says.

In parallel, the federal authorities announced the development of a new system of indicators for "strengthening the health and physical development of children," with a special emphasis on preparation for military service. Thus, physical development criteria are effectively linked to future suitability for the army, blurring the line between health improvement and military mobilization.

In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD

Separately, Russian officials announced plans to expand state regulation of military-sports training for children, equating it with educational activities.

According to foreign intelligence, this means the formalization and legitimization of military-oriented practices among minors with the involvement of state institutions. Such decisions fit into a broader strategy of militarization of Russian society and systemic involvement of children in war-related training.

Under the guise of "physical education," the state is increasingly actively building an infrastructure for early formation of children's skills relevant to combat operations. - the post says.

GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai