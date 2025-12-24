Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that special representative Kirill Dmitriev had already returned to Moscow and reported on the negotiations in Miami regarding Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

As Peskov noted, the Kremlin "will formulate its position based on the information received." He added that contacts "will be continued in the near future through the existing channels that are currently working."

At the same time, the dictator's spokesman did not specify what documents Dmitriev brought from Miami to Moscow.

All the main parameters of the Russian side's position are well known to our colleagues from the United States - Peskov said.

Recall

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, completed a two-day round of informal consultations in Miami. He met with Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to resolve the most sensitive issues of a future peace agreement with Russia.