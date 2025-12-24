$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 5326 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 5878 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 11383 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 28610 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 45401 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 60804 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 67892 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41411 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 51639 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22245 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1m/s
69%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speechDecember 24, 02:54 AM • 8484 views
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 7216 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 19104 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 11143 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 13066 views
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 5340 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 60810 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 37332 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 67897 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 51641 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 11241 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 4002 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 31427 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 28699 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 31770 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Washington Post

"Russia's position is being formulated": Putin's spokesman Peskov commented on Dmitriev's visit to Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The Kremlin will formulate its position based on the information received and will continue contacts, Putin's spokesman said.

"Russia's position is being formulated": Putin's spokesman Peskov commented on Dmitriev's visit to Miami

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that special representative Kirill Dmitriev had already returned to Moscow and reported on the negotiations in Miami regarding Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

As Peskov noted, the Kremlin "will formulate its position based on the information received." He added that contacts "will be continued in the near future through the existing channels that are currently working."

At the same time, the dictator's spokesman did not specify what documents Dmitriev brought from Miami to Moscow.

All the main parameters of the Russian side's position are well known to our colleagues from the United States

- Peskov said.

Recall

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, completed a two-day round of informal consultations in Miami. He met with Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to resolve the most sensitive issues of a future peace agreement with Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine