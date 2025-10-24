$41.900.14
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 1090 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 2558 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12054 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 6668 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 11711 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 16478 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 30773 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29296 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29649 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Publications
Exclusives
Russia again circumvented sanctions, obtaining Western technology to protect nuclear submarines - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Through shell companies, Russia acquired underwater surveillance systems from American and European companies. These technologies are used to protect the nuclear submarine fleet in the Barents Sea.

Russia again circumvented sanctions, obtaining Western technology to protect nuclear submarines - WP

The Russian Federation has apparently managed to circumvent sanctions by acquiring underwater surveillance systems from American and European companies through a number of shell companies, and is currently using them to protect its fleet's submarines. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to the investigation, Russia, secretly using shell companies, acquired Western technologies to protect its fleet of nuclear submarines.

As WP writes, Russia was able to obtain:

  • sensitive sonar systems;
    • an underwater drone capable of operating at a depth of up to 3000 meters;
      • sophisticated underwater antennas and a fleet of vessels disguised as commercial or research vessels.

        The "price list" reached the Russian Federation thanks to successful disguise "in operations using a number of shell companies," the American publication writes, referring to official data and documents.

        Spiegel: Merkel helped the Russian army master modern combat tactics before Russia's invasion of Ukraine12.10.25, 00:21 • 14783 views

        Moreover, the corresponding receipts were an integral part of a secret multi-year project to build an invisible surveillance network in the Barents Sea and other cold waters. It is there, according to German court documents, that Russian submarines carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles are currently operating in case of a nuclear conflict with the United States.

        Reference

        The surveillance system, called "Harmony," relies on a constellation of sensors on the seabed to detect American submarines entering Russian naval "bastions," thwarting Western attempts to track or, in the event of war, destroy Russian nuclear submarines.

        The Washington Post emphasizes that information regarding sensitive components for building the Harmony system, and the extent to which Moscow relied on American and European suppliers, was previously "hidden behind seven locks." But this information was revealed as part of a journalistic project called "Russia's Secrets."

        Recall

        Danwatch journalists found plans for 11 Russian nuclear weapons storage facilities in tender documentation. Details of fortifications were revealed, as well as the involvement of European brands in the modernization of Russian bases.

        Chinese oil giants halt Russian oil purchases after US sanctions - Reuters23.10.25, 17:02 • 2074 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldTechnologies
        Technology
        The Washington Post
        United States