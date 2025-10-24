Russia again circumvented sanctions, obtaining Western technology to protect nuclear submarines - WP

The Russian Federation has apparently managed to circumvent sanctions by acquiring underwater surveillance systems from American and European companies through a number of shell companies, and is currently using them to protect its fleet's submarines. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

According to the investigation, Russia, secretly using shell companies, acquired Western technologies to protect its fleet of nuclear submarines.

As WP writes, Russia was able to obtain:

sensitive sonar systems;

an underwater drone capable of operating at a depth of up to 3000 meters;

sophisticated underwater antennas and a fleet of vessels disguised as commercial or research vessels.

The "price list" reached the Russian Federation thanks to successful disguise "in operations using a number of shell companies," the American publication writes, referring to official data and documents.

Moreover, the corresponding receipts were an integral part of a secret multi-year project to build an invisible surveillance network in the Barents Sea and other cold waters. It is there, according to German court documents, that Russian submarines carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles are currently operating in case of a nuclear conflict with the United States.

The surveillance system, called "Harmony," relies on a constellation of sensors on the seabed to detect American submarines entering Russian naval "bastions," thwarting Western attempts to track or, in the event of war, destroy Russian nuclear submarines.

The Washington Post emphasizes that information regarding sensitive components for building the Harmony system, and the extent to which Moscow relied on American and European suppliers, was previously "hidden behind seven locks." But this information was revealed as part of a journalistic project called "Russia's Secrets."

Danwatch journalists found plans for 11 Russian nuclear weapons storage facilities in tender documentation. Details of fortifications were revealed, as well as the involvement of European brands in the modernization of Russian bases.

