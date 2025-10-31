Venezuela has requested urgent military support from Russia, China, and Iran amid a potential conflict with the United States

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appealed to Russia, China, and Iran to bolster his country's dilapidated military capabilities and seek assistance, requesting defensive radars, aircraft repairs, and possibly missiles amid a potential conflict with the United States. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

The requests to Moscow were outlined in a letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to be delivered during a visit to the Russian capital by a high-ranking aide this month.

According to the documents, Maduro also wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping requesting "expanded military cooperation" between the two countries to counter "escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela."

In the letter, Maduro asked the Chinese government to accelerate the production of radar detection systems by Chinese companies, likely so that Venezuela could strengthen its capabilities.

It is not clear from the documents how Russia, China, and Iran responded.

"Russia remains a key pillar for Maduro. On Sunday, an Il-76 aircraft - one of the Russian planes sanctioned by the U.S. in 2023 for involvement in arms trafficking and mercenary transport - arrived in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, after a circuitous route over Africa to avoid Western airspace," the publication notes.

These dealings show how much Moscow stands to lose if the embattled Venezuelan leader falls. However, despite outward appearances, observers believe that Moscow's means and interest in supporting Maduro may be less than in previous years. A confrontation between Washington and Caracas could even bring the Russians some unexpected benefits by diverting U.S. attention from Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not plan to strike facilities in Venezuela used for drug smuggling.