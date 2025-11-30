"Misleading, biased, exposed": White House creates media "Hall of Shame" for spreading "fake news"

$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM • 9364 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 16223 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 15046 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 15591 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 16119 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 14264 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 14288 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13826 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14477 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14858 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Popular news
Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, videoVideoNovember 29, 03:24 PM • 4260 views
US Army Secretary and Pentagon chief have strained relations - FTNovember 29, 04:14 PM • 5260 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 14495 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: energy workers restored power to 420,000 familiesNovember 29, 05:47 PM • 3948 views
Not Tomahawk missiles: Witkoff offered Ukraine an alternative - WSJNovember 29, 06:02 PM • 4960 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 14496 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 65383 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 51429 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 58959 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 57386 views
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 14496 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 35672 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 53398 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 72951 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 104666 views
"Misleading, biased, exposed": White House creates media "Hall of Shame" for spreading "fake news"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The White House has launched a "Hall of Shame for Offenders" section on its website, listing media outlets that it believes spread fake news. The list includes leading media such as The Washington Post, CNN, and The New York Times, with a "leader" for fake news to be identified weekly.

"Misleading, biased, exposed": White House creates media "Hall of Shame" for spreading "fake news"

The White House has created a special section on its website listing media outlets that, in the opinion of the US presidential administration, spread fake news. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The section is called "Hall of Shame for Offenders." Its slogan is: "Misleading. Biased. Exposed."

Almost all leading US media outlets have been included here, including The Washington Post, CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, Politico, Associated Press, and others.

The White House plans to identify the "leader" of the list for "fake news" every week.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump called The New York Times an "enemy of the people" and a female journalist "ugly both inside and out." The reason was an article titled "Shorter days, signs of fatigue: Trump faces realities of aging in office."

"Are you clueless?": Trump lashed out at another reporter28.11.25, 11:05 • 4196 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
The New York Times
The Washington Post
White House
Donald Trump
United States