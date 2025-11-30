"Misleading, biased, exposed": White House creates media "Hall of Shame" for spreading "fake news"

The White House has created a special section on its website listing media outlets that, in the opinion of the US presidential administration, spread fake news. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The section is called "Hall of Shame for Offenders." Its slogan is: "Misleading. Biased. Exposed."

Almost all leading US media outlets have been included here, including The Washington Post, CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, Politico, Associated Press, and others.

The White House plans to identify the "leader" of the list for "fake news" every week.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump called The New York Times an "enemy of the people" and a female journalist "ugly both inside and out." The reason was an article titled "Shorter days, signs of fatigue: Trump faces realities of aging in office."

"Are you clueless?": Trump lashed out at another reporter