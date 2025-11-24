"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks

The Washington Post, amid the start of discussions on the proposed US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva on Sunday, learned about the level of involvement of US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that "the president has not been that involved in the details."

"You tell him, 'I'm going to try to make a deal.' He says, 'Great, see what you can do.' And that's the level of detail he has," the official said, later adding, "It was absolute chaos all day because even different parts of the White House don't know what's going on. It's awkward."

On Saturday, speaking to reporters, Trump said that "Zelensky has until Thanksgiving, November 27, to agree to the plan or 'keep fighting with all his might' – but without American aid," the publication writes.

But privately, the Trump administration "does not treat this plan as immutable," said a person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak frankly. "The Ukrainians have been told that there is some room for negotiation," the source indicated. Nevertheless, Washington "has also made it clear that it wants a deal as soon as possible," and "the threat of suspending US aid is extremely serious," the official said.

Europe expresses fears that Trump will halt support for Ukraine - FT

Questions remain as to whether Trump's team can reach an agreement with Ukrainian and European partners before the US-imposed deadline, the publication writes. Ukraine must again try to convince the unpredictable White House that Russia, not Ukraine, should make concessions to its maximalist demands, the publication notes.

"Any appeasement of Russia as an aggressor, any attempts to pressure Ukraine as a victim of this aggression are morally reprehensible and an insult to human dignity," more than four dozen European and Ukrainian leaders wrote in a letter sent to Trump last weekend. - To bow to Russia means to abandon common values and plunge the free world into anarchy and chaos. Strong American leadership is the only hope."

At the same time, they added, "a intimidated America will never be great again. A intimidated America can never be first."

Addition

According to Reuters, on Monday, November 24, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Switzerland to develop a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies viewed as a wish list for the Kremlin.