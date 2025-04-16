57 out of 97 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 34 did not reach their targets

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 97 drones overnight, 57 drones were shot down in the east, north and south, 34 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 16, the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9.30 a.m., the downing of 57 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, center and south of the country has been confirmed - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

34 enemy drone-imitators, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Poltava region were affected," the report says.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings