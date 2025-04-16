$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15779 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 66738 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37136 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42350 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49737 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90766 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83064 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35313 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60481 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109230 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

57 out of 97 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 34 did not reach their targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

On the night of April 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 "Shahed" drones and other UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 57 drones in the eastern, northern, and southern regions.

57 out of 97 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 34 did not reach their targets

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 97 drones overnight, 57 drones were shot down in the east, north and south, 34 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 16, the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9.30 a.m., the downing of 57 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, center and south of the country has been confirmed

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

34 enemy drone-imitators, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Poltava region were affected," the report says.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings16.04.25, 05:51 • 32756 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
