Russia attacked Ukraine again at night with "Shaheds": 41 out of 74 were shot down, 20 did not reach their targets
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia launched 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulators at Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 41 drones. As a result of the attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region were affected.
Russia launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine again at night, after a night without an enemy drone attack, attacking with 74 drones, 41 drones were shot down, 20 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 2, the enemy attacked with 74 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the downing of 41 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south and east of the country has been confirmed
20 enemy drones-imitators, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the Russian attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region were affected," the statement reads.
"The enemy has previously launched Shaheds," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Telegram yesterday evening.
The night before passed without enemy "Shaheds".
