Zelenskyy named possible reasons for the absence of "Shahed" strikes on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy stated that the absence of "Shahed" strikes may be related to the weather or the transfer of information by the United States about the violation of the energy truce by the Russian Federation. Russia struck Kherson region with FPV drones.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the absence of "Shahed" strikes on Ukraine last night, noting that this could be due to weather conditions, or the fact that Ukraine передала США information about the Russian Federation's non-compliance with the energy truce. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, reports UNN.
At the same time, he stressed that he does not know for sure the main reasons for the fact that there was no use of "Shaheds" and other long-range drones.
These may be weather conditions, it may be that we передала дуже детальну information to the American side... that the Russians, what they publicly say, that there are violations on the Ukrainian side regarding strikes on the energy sector, that this is a lie, and that the Russians were ضرب our energy sector. Maybe also because we предала детальну information, the American side соєдналася with the Russians and spoke with them
He noted that Russia била FPV-drones on Kherson region and they switched off 40 thousand subscribers from energy supply.
"Yes, there were no long-range weapon strikes on the energy sector tonight. Let's see, but there is no faith in the Russians," Zelenskyy added.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the moment has come to increase sanctions pressure from US President Donald Trump on Russia because of strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
