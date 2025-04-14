In Odesa region, number of injured in Russian attack has increased to 8

The number of victims of the night drone attack by Russian troops in the Odesa region has increased to 8, said Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Eight people were injured in the night Russian attack. As of this morning, four wounded remain in medical facilities. The others continue to receive outpatient treatment. - wrote Kiper.

Details

In Odesa, according to the head of the RMA, civilian infrastructure, a medical facility, a residential building, a warehouse, a maintenance station, and vehicles were damaged.

Several fires broke out at several facilities, which were promptly extinguished by firefighters.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another crime by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Addition

Earlier, it was known about 7 victims due to the Russian attack on Odesa region.

Russian night attack on Odesa region left 7 injured: consequences were shown