In Odesa region, number of injured in Russian attack has increased to 8

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16016 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14082 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19395 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28817 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61423 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57886 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33611 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59512 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106603 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165859 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21820 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20691 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22366 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24320 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26953 views
In Odesa region, number of injured in Russian attack has increased to 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5473 views

As a result of the night drone attack in Odesa region, 8 people were injured. Civilian infrastructure, a medical facility and a residential building were damaged.

In Odesa region, number of injured in Russian attack has increased to 8

The number of victims of the night drone attack by Russian troops in the Odesa region has increased to 8, said Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Eight people were injured in the night Russian attack. As of this morning, four wounded remain in medical facilities. The others continue to receive outpatient treatment.

- wrote Kiper.

Details

In Odesa, according to the head of the RMA, civilian infrastructure, a medical facility, a residential building, a warehouse, a maintenance station, and vehicles were damaged.

Several fires broke out at several facilities, which were promptly extinguished by firefighters.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another crime by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Addition

Earlier, it was known about 7 victims due to the Russian attack on Odesa region.

Russian night attack on Odesa region left 7 injured: consequences were shown14.04.25, 08:42 • 4052 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
