Russian night attack on Odesa region left 7 injured: consequences were shown

Four people were injured in the Odesa region as a result of a night drone attack by Russian troops, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

"At night, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with strike UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate 7 people were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

As a result of the hits, fires broke out at several addresses, which rescuers promptly extinguished.

Civil infrastructure objects, a warehouse, a service station, a medical facility, and cars were damaged, the State Emergency Service noted.

Earlier, it was known about 5 victims due to the Russian attack.

