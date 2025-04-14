Odesa under terrorist attack: currently known about 5 victims

On Monday night, Odesa was attacked again by the enemy. Currently, there are 5 known victims. This was reported by the mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the drone strike, one of the city's hospitals was damaged: the shock wave damaged the roof, knocked out windows and partially destroyed the operating room. Fortunately, patients and medical personnel were not injured.

However, there were injuries in other parts of the city. According to preliminary information, five people sustained injuries of varying degrees. All of them are under the supervision of doctors and are receiving the necessary assistance.

In addition to the medical facility, the strike also affected civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings, cars, a service station, and one of the city's main roads were damaged.

Rescuers, police and specialists from the city headquarters are working at the scene. After the completion of the work of operational services, communal brigades will start clearing debris and repairing the road surface.

Let us remind you

In the evening, enemy troops attacked Odesa with strike drones, which led to destruction and fires. At least four people were injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

