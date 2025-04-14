Odesa under terrorist attack: currently known about 5 victims

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17568 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15432 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20557 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29908 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63264 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59249 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33980 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59594 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106789 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166706 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17568 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51245 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63264 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59249 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166706 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23232 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21065 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22703 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24619 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27243 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Odesa under terrorist attack: currently known about 5 victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2505 views

As a result of the night drone attack in Odesa, a hospital and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Five people were injured and are being provided with medical assistance.

Odesa under terrorist attack: currently known about 5 victims

On Monday night, Odesa was attacked again by the enemy. Currently, there are 5 known victims. This was reported by the mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the drone strike, one of the city's hospitals was damaged: the shock wave damaged the roof, knocked out windows and partially destroyed the operating room. Fortunately, patients and medical personnel were not injured.

However, there were injuries in other parts of the city. According to preliminary information, five people sustained injuries of varying degrees. All of them are under the supervision of doctors and are receiving the necessary assistance.

In addition to the medical facility, the strike also affected civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings, cars, a service station, and one of the city's main roads were damaged.

Rescuers, police and specialists from the city headquarters are working at the scene. After the completion of the work of operational services, communal brigades will start clearing debris and repairing the road surface.

Let us remind you

In the evening, enemy troops attacked Odesa with strike drones, which led to destruction and fires. At least four people were injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Drone strike on Odesa: four people injured13.04.25, 23:09 • 2461 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarUNN-Odesa
Odesa
