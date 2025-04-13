Drone strike on Odesa: four people injured

In the evening, terrorist forces struck Odesa, using attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

The attack led to destruction in the city and caused fires.

According to preliminary data, at least four people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

The strike affected civilian infrastructure - vehicles were damaged, and several outbreaks of fire were recorded at the scene.

Rescuers, medics and communal services are working at the scene. Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing, and the authorities urge citizens to remain in shelters during air raids and not to ignore danger signals.

Recall

Earlier, the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, informed about explosions in the city.

