Court sentenced former deputy of Odesa Regional Council Boichenko to 10 years in prison

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Court sentenced former deputy of Odesa Regional Council Boichenko to 10 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 7302 views

HACC sentenced former deputy Boichenko to 10 years, and former prosecutor Marakhovsky to 8 years for a bribe of 40 thousand US dollars. They were exposed for extorting money from an entrepreneur for not obstructing business.

Court sentenced former deputy of Odesa Regional Council Boichenko to 10 years in prison

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Ivan Boychenko, a former deputy of the Odesa Regional Council, to 10 years in prison and Ivan Marakhovsky, a former deputy head of the Izmail Local Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Region, to 8 years, who were exposed for receiving a bribe of 40,000 US dollars from the director of an economic enterprise for not obstructing business.

UNN reports this with reference to SAP.

It is reported that the panel of judges of the VAKS announced a guilty verdict against the former deputy head of the Izmail Local Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Region and a former deputy of the Odesa Regional Council, who were exposed for receiving 40,000 US dollars of illegal benefit from the director of an economic enterprise for not obstructing business.

By the verdict of the court, the ex-deputy of the Odesa Regional Council was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies, except for elected ones, for a term of 3 years, with confiscation of all property owned by him

- informs SAP.

The court also changed the person's preventive measure, increasing the amount of bail to UAH 5 million with the imposition of appropriate procedural obligations.

The former deputy head of the local prosecutor's office was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in the justice system - judge, lawyer, prosecutor - for a term of 3 years, with confiscation of all property owned by him. The person was also deprived of the class rank of Counselor of Justice

- the message says.

Addition

In 2017, the then deputy head of the Izmail Local Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Region, in a prior conspiracy with a deputy of the Odesa Regional Council, demanded and received from the director of the economic society illegal benefit in a particularly large amount – 40 thousand US dollars (as of the date of the crime, UAH 1.07 million).

On October 9, 2017, the deputy of the Odesa Regional Council and the deputy head of the Izmail Local Prosecutor's Office were notified of suspicion. On March 15, 2018, the defense was given access to the investigation materials.

At that time, the media reported that it was about Ivan Marakhovsky and Ivan Boychenko.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
United States
Odesa
Bitcoin
