Court sentenced former deputy of Odesa Regional Council Boichenko to 10 years in prison
Kyiv • UNN
HACC sentenced former deputy Boichenko to 10 years, and former prosecutor Marakhovsky to 8 years for a bribe of 40 thousand US dollars. They were exposed for extorting money from an entrepreneur for not obstructing business.
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Ivan Boychenko, a former deputy of the Odesa Regional Council, to 10 years in prison and Ivan Marakhovsky, a former deputy head of the Izmail Local Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Region, to 8 years, who were exposed for receiving a bribe of 40,000 US dollars from the director of an economic enterprise for not obstructing business.
UNN reports this with reference to SAP.
It is reported that the panel of judges of the VAKS announced a guilty verdict against the former deputy head of the Izmail Local Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Region and a former deputy of the Odesa Regional Council, who were exposed for receiving 40,000 US dollars of illegal benefit from the director of an economic enterprise for not obstructing business.
By the verdict of the court, the ex-deputy of the Odesa Regional Council was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies, except for elected ones, for a term of 3 years, with confiscation of all property owned by him
The court also changed the person's preventive measure, increasing the amount of bail to UAH 5 million with the imposition of appropriate procedural obligations.
The former deputy head of the local prosecutor's office was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in the justice system - judge, lawyer, prosecutor - for a term of 3 years, with confiscation of all property owned by him. The person was also deprived of the class rank of Counselor of Justice
Addition
In 2017, the then deputy head of the Izmail Local Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa Region, in a prior conspiracy with a deputy of the Odesa Regional Council, demanded and received from the director of the economic society illegal benefit in a particularly large amount – 40 thousand US dollars (as of the date of the crime, UAH 1.07 million).
On October 9, 2017, the deputy of the Odesa Regional Council and the deputy head of the Izmail Local Prosecutor's Office were notified of suspicion. On March 15, 2018, the defense was given access to the investigation materials.
At that time, the media reported that it was about Ivan Marakhovsky and Ivan Boychenko.