Seized 32 vessels, converted them into 12 barges and misappropriated them: six people were convicted

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102684 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113159 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143408 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140029 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177547 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172139 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284645 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178281 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167293 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148878 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42616 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 75084 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35239 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45655 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65348 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102685 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262158 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65309 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143401 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107390 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107351 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123427 views
Seized 32 vessels, converted them into 12 barges and misappropriated them: six people were convicted

Seized 32 vessels, converted them into 12 barges and misappropriated them: six people were convicted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23967 views

Six people, including two former deputies of the Odesa Regional Council and the former chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, are accused of seizing 32 ships and converting them into 12 barges.

Six people, including two former deputies of the Odesa Regional Council and the former chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, have been served with a notice of suspicion of seizing 32 vessels, converting them into 12 barges, and misappropriating them. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

As UNN has learned, citing its own sources, these are former deputies of the Odesa Regional Council Viktor Baransky, Vitaliy Sautenkov and former chairman of the board of UDP Dmytro Barinov.

On January 25, 2024, on behalf of the Head of the SAPO, the prosecutor served a notice of suspicion to 2 former deputies of the Odesa Regional Council who organized a criminal scheme, the implementation of which led to the loss of 32 vessels belonging to the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company (hereinafter referred to as "UDP") and caused losses in the amount of UAH 82.654 million 

- the statement said.

It is reported that also under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives served suspicion notices to 4 more participants in the criminal scheme, namely the former chairman of the board of UDP PrJSC and 3 employees of legal entities controlled by deputies.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 5 of Art. 191 (as amended on 12.06.2018); Part 4 of Art. 190 (as amended on 09.11.2018) and Part 3 of Art. 209 (as amended on 28.04.2020) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, depending on the role and participation of each in the implementation of the criminal scheme.

Crops worth almost UAH 4.5 million were seized: the ex-director of State Enterprise "Nectar" was notified of suspicion25.01.24, 16:59 • 21992 views

"As part of the pre-trial investigation conducted by NABU detectives with the operational support of the SBU, it was established that in early August 2017, a deputy of the Odesa Regional Council had a criminal intent to seize someone else's property, namely the lights of PJSC UDP, for the further construction of larger barges in size and capacity, necessary for the economic activities of the companies under his control," the SAPO informs.

The SAPO states that to implement this crime, the person involved another deputy of the regional council, as well as the chairman of the board of UDP PrJSC and other controlled persons, with a clear division of functions of each participant in the scheme.

"Acting in accordance with the scheme, the criminals ensured the conclusion of charter agreements with a predetermined company that was not personally connected either with the organizers of the crime or with the companies they controlled," the statement said.

It is also reported that in November 2017, in accordance with the agreement, 18 lighters worth more than UAH 44.3 million were transferred to this company. Later, from June to July 2018, having misled the new management of UDP, the offenders entered into additional agreements on the transfer of another 14 lighter trucks worth UAH 38.35 million.

According to the investigation, 32 lighters were subsequently transported to the Republic of Turkey, where they were rebuilt into 12 larger barges. After that, the barges were towed to Ukraine and registered to controlled companies.

"It should be noted that with the assistance of the SAPO and the NABU, 12 newly built barges were transferred to the management of the ARMA," the SAPO informs.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

