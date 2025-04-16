Corruption of 100 thousand dollars and money laundering: a new suspicion was brought against the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov has been notified of a new suspicion. This was reported by SAP in Telegram, writes UNN.

On April 16, 2025, on behalf of the head of SAP, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, notified the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine of a new suspicion - the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in 2019–2021, the official legalized illegally obtained funds, investing almost UAH 6.5 million in the construction of private houses with an area of more than 300 square meters on the coast of the Odesa region. Although Smyrnov was the actual user of the estates, they were registered to an enterprise, and later to a trusted person.

In addition, according to reports, SAP and NABU found out that in 2022, the owner of a construction company approached a top official with a request to assist in the adoption by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine of a decision to cancel the results of the tender, in which another company won, and to ensure the victory of his company. In return, he promised Smyrnov to provide services and works for the construction of one of the houses on the coast for a total amount of USD 100,000.

The high-ranking official agreed to the proposal and, using his official position, fulfilled his obligations. The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine later adopted the "necessary" decision.

To date, the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is accused of receiving an illegal benefit in the amount of USD 100,000 and legalizing illegally acquired funds, that is, committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 368-5, Parts 1, 2 of Article 209 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The owner of the construction company has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - SAP reports.

SAP noted that they are establishing other persons involved in the alleged scheme. Within the law, Smyrnov remains innocent until proven guilty by a court.

Let us remind you

In May 2024, a bail of UAH 10 million was posted for the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Smyrnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million.