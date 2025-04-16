Corruption of 100 thousand dollars and money laundering: a new suspicion was brought against the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15716 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61366 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163253 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83961 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113641 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89528 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141344 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123501 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42995 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163252 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154587 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141343 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123501 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97980 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41196 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
Corruption of 100 thousand dollars and money laundering: a new suspicion was brought against the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7542 views

Andriy Smyrnov is accused of legalizing funds and receiving a bribe of 100,000 dollars. He invested UAH 6.5 million in the construction of estates in the Odesa region and ensured the victory of the right company in the tender.

Corruption of 100 thousand dollars and money laundering: a new suspicion was brought against the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Smyrnov

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov has been notified of a new suspicion. This was reported by SAP in Telegram, writes UNN.

On April 16, 2025, on behalf of the head of SAP, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, notified the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine of a new suspicion 

- the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in 2019–2021, the official legalized illegally obtained funds, investing almost UAH 6.5 million in the construction of private houses with an area of more than 300 square meters on the coast of the Odesa region. Although Smyrnov was the actual user of the estates, they were registered to an enterprise, and later to a trusted person.

In addition, according to reports, SAP and NABU found out that in 2022, the owner of a construction company approached a top official with a request to assist in the adoption by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine of a decision to cancel the results of the tender, in which another company won, and to ensure the victory of his company. In return, he promised Smyrnov to provide services and works for the construction of one of the houses on the coast for a total amount of USD 100,000. 

The high-ranking official agreed to the proposal and, using his official position, fulfilled his obligations. The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine later adopted the "necessary" decision.

To date, the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is accused of receiving an illegal benefit in the amount of USD 100,000 and legalizing illegally acquired funds, that is, committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 368-5, Parts 1, 2 of Article 209 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The owner of the construction company has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine 

- SAP reports.

SAP noted that they are establishing other persons involved in the alleged scheme. Within the law, Smyrnov remains innocent until proven guilty by a court.

Let us remind you 

In May 2024, a bail of UAH 10 million was posted for the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Smyrnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine
