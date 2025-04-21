In Odesa region, grandmother shot her five-year-old granddaughter with a rifle - police

A resident of one of the settlements in the Izmail district of the Odesa region shot her five-year-old granddaughter in the head with the child's father's air rifle. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Izmail District Police Department of the Odesa region.

Details

Doctors from the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, where the injured girl was hospitalized with wounds to her lower jaw and neck, reported the case of the child's injury from a firearm the day before.

Law enforcement officers initially found out that the woman decided to hide her grandchildren's father's weapon at home from them. And accidentally fired a shot, hitting the granddaughter who was standing nearby.

Investigators have entered information about negligent grievous or moderate bodily harm regarding the child's injury into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. Criminal proceedings have been initiated. The maximum penalty for such an offense is up to two years of imprisonment.

Within the framework of the proceedings, a number of forensic examinations have been ordered, and the circumstances of the incident are being established.

