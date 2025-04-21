In Odesa region, grandmother shot her five-year-old granddaughter with a rifle - police

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 328 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 1926 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 7954 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 37493 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33076 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 44864 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 29539 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 56462 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 39563 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 52533 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 30537 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 26358 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 21978 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16379 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 28310 views
Publications

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 4596 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 37493 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 44864 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 56462 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 58003 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 2548 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 2502 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16572 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 22163 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 13823 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

In Odesa region, grandmother shot her five-year-old granddaughter with a rifle - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3208 views

In Odesa region, a grandmother accidentally shot her five-year-old granddaughter, who was standing nearby, with the child's father's pneumatic rifle. The girl was hospitalized with injuries to her jaw and neck, police are investigating the incident.

In Odesa region, grandmother shot her five-year-old granddaughter with a rifle - police

A resident of one of the settlements in the Izmail district of the Odesa region shot her five-year-old granddaughter in the head with the child's father's air rifle. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Izmail District Police Department of the Odesa region.

Details

Doctors from the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, where the injured girl was hospitalized with wounds to her lower jaw and neck, reported the case of the child's injury from a firearm the day before.

Law enforcement officers initially found out that the woman decided to hide her grandchildren's father's weapon at home from them. And accidentally fired a shot, hitting the granddaughter who was standing nearby.

Investigators have entered information about negligent grievous or moderate bodily harm regarding the child's injury into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. Criminal proceedings have been initiated. The maximum penalty for such an offense is up to two years of imprisonment.

Within the framework of the proceedings, a number of forensic examinations have been ordered, and the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Tragic incident in Odesa region: 16-year-old boy died while taking a photo with a gun08.03.25, 19:14 • 58376 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$87,039.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,427.30
Ethereum
$1,623.88