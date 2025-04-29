200 people injured by mines in Ukraine's fields during work - Shmyhal

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 200 people have been injured during agricultural work due to mine contamination. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN writes.

Shmyhal noted that the government is improving the mechanism for compensating the cost of demining agricultural land. The Cabinet of Ministers is clarifying a number of technical issues that will speed up the procedure for processing compensations.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 200 people have been injured during agricultural work. Therefore, our task is to demine the fields as quickly as possible for the safety of Ukrainians and for the development of the agricultural sector - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government is also launching a program to support agricultural producers who grow cotton.

The payment will be 10,000 UAH per hectare. We are talking about three regions: Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions. This will be an incentive for the development of light industry, and will also strengthen the defense capability of the state - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal stated that, according to the World Bank's assessment, the complete demining of the territory of Ukraine will take about 30 billion dollars. Special attention is also paid to humanitarian demining.

