Ukraine will stimulate the cultivation of cotton necessary for gunpowder: what is expected

In Ukraine, 10,000 hryvnias per hectare will be paid to agricultural producers in three regions that grow cotton. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the support of the relevant program at a government meeting in Telegram, UNN reports.

The government is launching a program to support agricultural producers who grow cotton. The payment will be 10,000 hryvnias per hectare. We are talking about three regions: Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions, - wrote Shmyhal.

The government expects that this will be an incentive for the development of light industry, as well as strengthen the defense capability of the state.

Last year, Ukraine had its first harvest of cotton, which is used for the production of gunpowder. At that time, it was planned to increase the area under crops to 30,000 hectares next season.

