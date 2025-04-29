$41.740.01
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1854 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 17099 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33609 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36965 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73476 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 79052 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68504 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61900 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33348 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59864 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Ukraine will stimulate the cultivation of cotton necessary for gunpowder: what is expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1830 views

The government has supported a program of payments to agricultural producers in Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions who grow cotton. The payment will be 10,000 UAH per hectare.

Ukraine will stimulate the cultivation of cotton necessary for gunpowder: what is expected

In Ukraine, 10,000 hryvnias per hectare will be paid to agricultural producers in three regions that grow cotton. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the support of the relevant program at a government meeting in Telegram, UNN reports.

The government is launching a program to support agricultural producers who grow cotton. The payment will be 10,000 hryvnias per hectare. We are talking about three regions: Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions,

- wrote Shmyhal.

The government expects that this will be an incentive for the development of light industry, as well as strengthen the defense capability of the state.

Addition

Last year, Ukraine had its first harvest of cotton, which is used for the production of gunpowder. At that time, it was planned to increase the area under crops to 30,000 hectares next season.

Ukraine simplifies registration of cotton for gunpowder production: Verkhovna Rada adopts decision24.04.24, 11:39 • 24244 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
