Germany cannot have its own nuclear weapons, but it is worth discussing their joint use with France and Britain - Merz
Kyiv • UNN
The likely future Chancellor of Germany, leader of the CDU Friedrich Merz believes that Germany cannot and should not have its own nuclear weapons due to its participation in the Treaty on the Unification of Germany, but he noted that he wants to talk to France and Great Britain about their nuclear weapons and the defense of Europe.
Merz stated this on the air of Deutschlandfunk, reports Spiegel, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As Merz stated, he rejects the idea of arming Germany with nuclear weapons, emphasizing that "Germany cannot and should not have its own nuclear weapons."
Germany has clearly renounced nuclear weapons in the Treaty on the Unification of Germany in the "two plus four" format and will adhere to this
However, he would like to talk to France and Great Britain about how their nuclear weapons can be more closely integrated into the defense of Europe.
Joint use of nuclear weapons is a question we need to discuss. However, it should be an addition to the existing U.S. nuclear defense shield. It must be preserved, if possible
Recall
Earlier it was reported that France is ready to use its nuclear deterrence to protect Europe and may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany. This comes against the backdrop of threats from the U.S. to withdraw its troops from the continent and statements about a possible peaceful settlement in Ukraine.