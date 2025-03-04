Berlin wants to allocate more than 3 billion euros to Kyiv
The likely future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, will support the immediate approval of a 3 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. Conservatives and Social Democrats are also planning large-scale investments in the country's defense.
The head of the CDU, the party that won the elections to the legislative body of Germany, and the likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that he would support the immediate approval of a three billion euro aid package for Ukraine, which has been delayed in parliament, calling it "urgent," reports UNN citing AFP and Le Monde.
Merz stated on Tuesday evening that he would meet with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday to make a decision regarding additional military aid to Ukraine.
According to Merz, this additional aid will amount to more than 3 billion euros. "We expect that the funds will be allocated quickly," he said. They were planned last year but were frozen by the Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
At the same time, the German conservative and Social Democratic parties, which are negotiating the formation of a future government, announced on Tuesday that they want to make unprecedented investments of several hundred billion euros to strengthen the country's defense and economy amid threats of the US exiting the EU. Regarding defense issues, both political parties will demand a vote in the Bundestag next week to free themselves from national constitutional norms that limit the state budget deficit.
"Given the dangers threatening our freedom and peace on our continent, our defense motto should be: at any cost!" said the likely future chancellor of Germany. This expression refers to statements made in 2012 by then-President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi, which indicated the monetary institution's desire to protect the euro at any cost during the debt crisis.
