Zelensky held talks with Merz: what was agreed upon
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU party. The parties discussed further cooperation and noted the important role of Germany in supporting Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with the leader of the CDU party Friedrich Merz, agreeing on further cooperation and contacts, reports UNN.
A good conversation with the leader of the CDU party, which won the elections to the Bundestag, Friedrich Merz. We coordinated our positions. Grateful for the support
The President added that Kyiv appreciates Germany's efforts to restore European security and protect lives in Ukraine.
“We support Ukraine in good times and hard times.” Merz reacts to Zelensky and Trump's spat28.02.25, 22:36 • 26562 views
We remember that Germany is a leader in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine and plays one of the leading roles in ensuring the financial stability of our state. We agreed with Friedrich Merz on further cooperation and contacts
Merz believes the altercation between Trump and Zelensky was “induced escalation”03.03.25, 16:06 • 52556 views