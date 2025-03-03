Merz believes the altercation between Trump and Zelensky was “induced escalation”
Kyiv • UNN
Germany's likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the recent altercation between Trump and Zelensky was induced escalation by the US. Merz stated that the incident in the Oval Office was not spontaneous.
The likely future chancellor of Germany, CDU leader Friedrich Merz regards the altercation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a deliberate escalation by the US, tagesschau reports, writes UNN.
Details
The Union chancellor candidate said he had observed the scene several times after consulting with CDU committees in Berlin.
"In my opinion, this was not a spontaneous reaction to Zelensky's intervention, but obviously a induced escalation in this Oval Office meeting," Mertz said.
Supplement
A tense altercation arose between President Vladimir Zelensky and Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. During it, Zelensky said, among other things, that he would not accept a ceasefire without security guarantees. Zelensky subsequently left the White House earlier than scheduled.
Trump later wrote in Truth Social that Zelensky was allegedly not ready for peace, and added that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
The day before, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration of United States President Donald Trump is ready to resume cooperation with Ukrainian officials "when they are ready for peace".
Zelensky said on Sunday that the partnership between Kiev and Washington remains strong.