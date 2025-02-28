“We support Ukraine in good times and hard times.” Merz reacts to Zelensky and Trump's spat
Kyiv • UNN
After a tense argument between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House, European leaders expressed support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy left the meeting early due to disagreements over peace talks.
Probable next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany supports Ukraine and emphasized that the aggressor and the victim should never be confused. He made this statement on X after a dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, UNN reports.
Details
"Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we support Ukraine in both good and difficult times. We must never confuse the aggressor and the victim in this terrible war," Merz wrote.
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine needs to be provided with security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Ukrainians are not alone. He made this statement on X after the dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
US Democratic Senator Adam Schiff commented on the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, noting that a hero and a coward met in the Oval Office, and after the meeting, the hero will fly back to Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement on his visit to the United States after a dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House.