Germany has agreed on a billion-dollar plan for defense and infrastructure within the country, as well as funds for Ukraine

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Germany has agreed on a billion-dollar plan for defense and infrastructure within the country, as well as funds for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17895 views

Leading German parties have agreed on a financial package for defense and infrastructure. An increase in aid to Ukraine by three billion euros has also been agreed.

Germany has agreed on a billion-dollar plan for defense and infrastructure within the country, as well as funds for Ukraine

CDU/CSU, SPD and the Greens have agreed on a multi-billion financial package. In particular, it was agreed to finance security costs and increase aid to Ukraine by three billion euros.

Transmits UNN with reference to Tagesspiegel, Tagesschau and DPA.

In Germany, the leading political forces CDU/CSU and SPD have reached a compromise with the "Greens" on the planned financial package for defense and infrastructure. As indicated, 100 billion euros from the infrastructure fund of 500 billion euros will be directed to climate protection and climate-friendly restructuring of the economy. Another 100 billion euros are reserved for the federal states.

I am very satisfied with both the content and the result

- said Merz at a press conference in Berlin.

Key topic - increasing defense spending.

In particular, during financial negotiations, the CDU/CSU, SPD and the Greens agreed to increase aid to Ukraine by three billion euros. After reaching the agreement, the leader of the CDU faction, Friedrich Merz, said that Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) agreed to allocate funds as soon as the financial package for defense and infrastructure is agreed.

In general, for Germany and for partners (including Ukraine), we are talking about the following links, for which "additions" of financial resources are already planned:

  • defense spending;
    • civil defense costs,
      • intelligence services,
        • information technology security;
          • support for states that have suffered international attacks;

             The above-mentioned links should be exempt from the debt brake, in case of exceeding 1% of gross domestic product.

            Other areas on which a compromise has been reached in the Bundestag

            • Additional freedom of action for the federal states

               CDU/CSU and SPD have now also agreed with the Greens to allow the federal states a structural deficit of 0.35 percent. Until now, the federal states had to fully balance their budgets, that is, they were not allowed to borrow. For all federal states together, this amounts to 16 billion euros. The federal states will also receive 100 billion from a special infrastructure fund.

              • Special infrastructure fund

                The special fund for infrastructure in the amount of 500 billion euros will remain in place. However, all investments must now be additional.

                They are additional if they exceed 10 percent of the federal budget for investments. Currently, this amounts to 50 billion euros: All investments exceeding this amount can be financed for 12 years from a special fund. 

                The Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) should be endowed with 100 billion euros. It is only mentioned in the Basic Law as a beneficiary. This should enable additional investments to achieve climate neutrality by 2045.

                CDU leader Merz said he was very pleased with the agreement, Germany had returned. SPD leader Klingbeil spoke of a powerful incentive for the country. The Bundestag is expected to make a final decision on the debt package next Tuesday.

                Let us remind you

                The candidate for Chancellor of Germany from the CDU confirmed the immutability of the position regarding the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Merz stressed Ukraine's right to strike at military facilities in the Russian Federation.

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
                Friedrich Merz
                Germany
                Olaf Scholz
                Ukraine
