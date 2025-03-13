A laboratory error in China may have caused the COVID-19 pandemic - German intelligence
German intelligence BND believes that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 may have started due to an accident in a Chinese laboratory. They estimate the probability of this at 80-95%.
The German Foreign Intelligence Service BND has concluded that the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic in 2020 could well have been triggered by an accident in a Chinese laboratory that studies viruses. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.
It is noted that back in 2020, the German intelligence came to the conclusion that Covid spread due to a laboratory error. With a probability of 80 to 95%, the responsibility lies with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the research methods of which were called "risky", and the safety rules were "constantly violated".
The intelligence also believes that laboratory staff interfered with viruses that occur in nature, which led to a change in the mechanism of infection and the nature of how the carrier gets sick.
China has repeatedly rejected any accusations regarding the artificial origin of Covid from the laboratory. However, the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States has also twice put forward the version that the coronavirus spread due to the human factor.
In January of this year, the CIA concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated from a leak in a Wuhan laboratory. The agency made this conclusion with a low degree of confidence, joining the position of the FBI and the US Department of Energy.