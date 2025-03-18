A historic vote will take place in Germany: military aid to Ukraine may receive new funding
Kyiv • UNN
The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.
Members of the German Bundestag are preparing for a historic vote on amendments to the country's Basic Law, which will significantly facilitate defense funding, including military assistance to Ukraine. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.
Details
As reported, members of the German parliament are going to vote on major changes to the country's borrowing rules.
Future Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his conservatives, as well as their likely coalition partners, the center-left Social Democrats, will support these measures.
The changes provide for easing fiscal restrictions that currently limit federal borrowing expenditures. This will increase funding for defense, including military assistance to Ukraine. One of the main initiatives is to allocate 4 billion euros in 2025 to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.
In addition, the changes stipulate that expenditures on defense, civil defense, protection of the civilian population, intelligence and cybersecurity can be financed through loans, which will allow Germany not only to strengthen its own defense capabilities, but also to support countries that have suffered aggression, including Ukraine.
Berlin does not expect a quick agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine17.03.25, 13:33 • 67725 views