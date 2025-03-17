Berlin does not expect a quick agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine

The German government does not expect a quick agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia has so far been "quite restrained", said German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, UNN writes, citing tagesschau.

"It will take some time," said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin.

The issue of Ukraine will be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

