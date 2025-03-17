Berlin does not expect a quick agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine
The German government said that Russia is so far restrained regarding a 30-day ceasefire. The issue of Ukraine will be considered at the EU summit in the coming days.
The German government does not expect a quick agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia has so far been "quite restrained", said German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, UNN writes, citing tagesschau.
"It will take some time," said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin.
The issue of Ukraine will be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.
