Kallas: Russia's conditions show that they don't really want peace
Kyiv • UNN
The EU Foreign Affairs Council will discuss Ukraine and the results of negotiations in Jeddah. Russia's conditions show that it does not want peace, said the head of EU diplomacy.
The EU Foreign Affairs Council is discussing Ukraine and the results of the talks in Jeddah today, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaya Kallas told reporters ahead of the meeting, saying that Russia's conditions show that it does not want peace, UNN reports.
Details
"We have the Foreign Affairs Council (EU) today... First, of course, we are going to discuss Ukraine, and we really welcome the Jeddah talks and then the results of it. Now we need to really see that the ball is in Russia's court and what kind of conditions they are presenting, which is [a] big question whether they want peace," said the EU's chief diplomat.
When asked about Russia's conditions for a ceasefire, Kallas replied: "Those conditions that they have presented it shows that they do not really want peace, actually. Because what they are presenting as conditions all their ultimate goals that they want to achieve from the war".
ISW: Putin is unlikely to abandon his ambitions for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire3/17/25, 5:36 AM • 22913 views
Recall
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.
US President Donald Trump said about productive talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.
On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said about his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, "there are nuances" regarding this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.
Later, Russia stated that dictator Vladimir Putin had conveyed "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States to Ukraine.