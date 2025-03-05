EU is preparing for its summit "five minutes to midnight": Politico learned the agenda and about the opposition of Hungary on Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12778 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21932 views

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 10966 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11149 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11421 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18821 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87543 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 111091 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160732 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21959 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24959 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38879 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47467 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136017 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU is preparing for its summit "five minutes to midnight": Politico learned the agenda and about the opposition of Hungary on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27474 views

27 EU leaders will gather in Brussels to discuss a new security architecture and military support. On the agenda is the allocation of 800 billion euros for defense and the issue of using frozen Russian assets.

EU is preparing for its summit "five minutes to midnight": Politico learned the agenda and about the opposition of Hungary on Ukraine

At the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, March 6, convened to discuss the defense of Europe and Ukraine, the agenda includes defense spending, the issue of using frozen Russian assets, and possibly considering a new package of sanctions against Russia, but against the backdrop of Hungary's opposition, a "battle over sending greater military support to Ukraine is brewing again," Politico reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

"When the 27 EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday, they know that the entire security architecture since 1945, which depends on the support of the United States, could collapse any day now," the publication notes.

After Donald Trump's return to the White House, leaders spoke a lot about sovereignty and defense. Officials from European governments told Politico that they recognize that the time has come to turn words into action, however, the publication writes, "some already fear that everything could go horribly wrong."

While French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the need for an "incredible awakening," and future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Europe as being "five minutes to midnight," those close to the discussions reportedly "are concerned that events are happening faster than they can handle."

"The nightmare scenario is that the U.S. soon announces a deal that accepts most of Russia's demands, and then tells Ukraine and Europe to take it or leave it," said Malcolm Chalmers, Deputy Director-General of the Royal United Services Institute in London.

And they are afraid not only of the United States. They are also wary of some within their own ranks. "While the hastily organized summit on Thursday, just days after less formal meetings in Paris and London, signals an intention to find solutions, diplomats are already preparing for the pro-Russian group of leaders led by Viktor Orban from Hungary to derail the whole thing," the publication notes.

"The number of topics being discussed and the ominous lack of unity mean that this summit could shoot off in several different directions. Leaders will reflect on how they can quickly redirect resources to strengthen national armies, while at the same time they will try to demonstrate support for Ukraine, for example, by confirming its path to EU membership. They will also try to emphasize their aversion to Vladimir Putin's regime, including possibly committing to a new round of sanctions," the publication states.

"Europe is facing a clear and real danger on a scale that none of us have seen in our adult lives," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote to EU leaders on Tuesday. "The future of a free and sovereign Ukraine - in a safe and prosperous Europe - is at stake."

More than three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and just six weeks after Trump became president, the summit on Thursday "will conclude a week of history-defining moments across the Atlantic," the publication recalls Trump's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine, although it notes that "Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer brought a bit of positivity."

What will be discussed at the summit

Funding for military operations has traditionally not been a problem for the EU, but leaders will discuss how this can be done at a central level.

"Defense spending is becoming a fixed expense," said a European diplomat. "We turned off the sun, and now we need to pay for heating every day... Every day we need to pay for ammunition, at least for a few years until Trump leaves."

One of the first issues leaders will consider, as indicated, will be the plan announced on Tuesday by von der Leyen to allocate up to 800 billion euros in additional defense spending in the coming years.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine3/4/25, 10:59 AM • 112117 views

"Although this was planned some time ago, her press release on Tuesday was intended as a response to the U.S. decision to halt aid to Ukraine," two EU officials stated.

The European Investment Bank also announced that it is proposing to change its rules to simplify the financing of defense projects.

Diplomats and EU officials are still studying the details of the proposals, but overall it has been described as a first step in the right direction.

"Von der Leyen is trying to take the bull by the horns," said a French minister. "But will a technocratic structure of the EU follow him?"

Leaders are also expected to discuss how to use Russian assets frozen since the start of the war in Ukraine. While the interest earned from the 200 billion euros in assets is already being used to fund aid, countries including France are "warming up" to the more controversial idea of seizing the assets themselves, although opponents of the plan say it is fraught with legal obstacles and the potential to cause financial instability.

Hungary's opposition

At the same time, the publication notes that "a battle over sending greater military support to Ukraine is already brewing." It points out that officials expected the summit statement to include the plan announced last month by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to send at least 1.5 million artillery shells to Ukraine this year, as well as other equipment such as air defense systems, missiles, and drones.

"Although the final statement will not appear until the end of the summit, the latest draft circulated on Tuesday evening, which Politico has seen, calls on ministers to find a way to ensure the continuation of arms supplies. Officials stated that Hungary refuses to agree to this," the article states.

The draft text emphasizes that the EU "will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support."

In 2025, it will provide Ukraine with 30.6 billion euros, with payments from the EU's mechanism to support Kyiv, the Ukraine Facility, expected to reach 12.5 billion euros, and payments of about 18 billion euros from G7 loans under the so-called "Era initiative." In the future, funds are likely to come from the Rearm Europe plan - an initiative by von der Leyen announced on Tuesday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
British Armed Forces
Keir Starmer
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
