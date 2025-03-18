Mertz: Putin's war is directed not only against Ukraine
Friedrich Merz spoke before the vote in the German parliament on plans to unlock funds for defense. He emphasized protection against attacks and called on Europe to increase its military potential.
The future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, spoke before the final vote in the German Parliament on his plans to unblock huge sums for defense spending, emphasizing that "Putin's war" is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe, UNN writes.
Before Donald Trump's phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said: "Putin's war is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe - against our security and our freedom".
"We will defend ourselves against these attacks with everything at our disposal, for the next years and decades," Merz emphasized.
Merz convened an extraordinary session of the Bundestag, which is completing its work, as the new parliament will have a blocking majority against his plans.
After his election last month, Merz, a convinced Atlanticist, compared Trump to Putin and called on Europe to build up its capacity for military action independently of Washington, The Telegraph notes.
