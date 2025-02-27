ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Merz goes to talks with Macron amid security threats in Europe

Merz goes to talks with Macron amid security threats in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47495 views

Newly elected German leader Friedrich Merz is planning a visit to Paris to meet with Macron. They will discuss the results of recent talks with Trump and the security situation in Europe.

German federal election winner Friedrich Merz will travel to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. They will discuss the results of recent talks with Trump and the security situation in Europe. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Macron recently held a confidential video meeting with European leaders, during which he informed them about his recent talks with US President Donald Trump. They discussed US-EU trade relations, the future of NATO, and security challenges in Eastern Europe.

The publication notes that there is growing concern in Europe about the security architecture, which has been based on US support for decades, as the Trump administration is likely to change course and reduce assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Macron talks with Zelenskiy and Starmer after visit to the US25.02.25, 20:40 • 33854 views

The meeting in Paris will be Merz's first foreign visit since his party's landslide victory in the German federal elections, making him the country's likely next chancellor.

A spokesperson for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Merz's party, declined to comment on the upcoming meeting when contacted by journalists. However, according to three officials with knowledge of the situation who wished to remain anonymous, the talks will focus on the political situation in Germany after the elections, ongoing coalition talks, and transatlantic relations as a follow-up to Macron's discussions with Trump.

Merz doubts the future existence of NATO24.02.25, 09:22 • 38829 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
natoNATO
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

