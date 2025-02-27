Merz goes to talks with Macron amid security threats in Europe

German federal election winner Friedrich Merz will travel to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. They will discuss the results of recent talks with Trump and the security situation in Europe. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Macron recently held a confidential video meeting with European leaders, during which he informed them about his recent talks with US President Donald Trump. They discussed US-EU trade relations, the future of NATO, and security challenges in Eastern Europe.

The publication notes that there is growing concern in Europe about the security architecture, which has been based on US support for decades, as the Trump administration is likely to change course and reduce assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The meeting in Paris will be Merz's first foreign visit since his party's landslide victory in the German federal elections, making him the country's likely next chancellor.

A spokesperson for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Merz's party, declined to comment on the upcoming meeting when contacted by journalists. However, according to three officials with knowledge of the situation who wished to remain anonymous, the talks will focus on the political situation in Germany after the elections, ongoing coalition talks, and transatlantic relations as a follow-up to Macron's discussions with Trump.

