"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Macron talks with Zelenskiy and Starmer after visit to the US

Macron talks with Zelenskiy and Starmer after visit to the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

After returning from Washington, President Macron held talks with the Ukrainian president and the British prime minister. The two leaders discussed how to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron had a conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The French president wrote about it on the social network X, UNN reports.

After returning from Washington, I spoke with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and then with President Zelensky. We are determined to work for a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine 

- Macron wrote.

No further details of the conversation are known.

Addendum

Yesterday, February 24, US President Donald Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Macron said after his meeting with Trump that "we must ensure deterrence" of Russia, and added that Ukraine "must be involved" in negotiations to end the war.

Recall

The UK is discussing the possibility of convening a group of European leaders for further talks on Russia's war in Ukraine. The meeting could take place as early as March 2. The plans are not final and are subject to change, and the meeting may take place virtually.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

