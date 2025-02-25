Macron talks with Zelenskiy and Starmer after visit to the US

French President Emmanuel Macron had a conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The French president wrote about it on the social network X, UNN reports.

After returning from Washington, I spoke with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and then with President Zelensky. We are determined to work for a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine - Macron wrote.

No further details of the conversation are known.

Addendum

Yesterday, February 24, US President Donald Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Macron said after his meeting with Trump that "we must ensure deterrence" of Russia, and added that Ukraine "must be involved" in negotiations to end the war.

Recall

The UK is discussing the possibility of convening a group of European leaders for further talks on Russia's war in Ukraine. The meeting could take place as early as March 2. The plans are not final and are subject to change, and the meeting may take place virtually.