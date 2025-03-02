Russian propaganda has intensified on X and TikTok: what and how they are promoting now

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18699 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110899 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171138 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107730 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344108 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173944 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145146 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196204 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124956 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108183 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Russian propaganda has intensified on X and TikTok: what and how they are promoting now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61878 views

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's CDC spoke about the intensification of Russian disinformation on social networks X, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Russian Federation is trying to promote theories about Ukraine's loss of subjectivity and discredit the West's support.

Russian propaganda has intensified on X and TikTok: what and how they are promoting now

The Russians intensified their disinformation campaign on social media, including Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. The main messages are about Ukraine's alleged loss of subjectivity, the illegitimacy of the government, and calls for a curtailment of military support from the West.

This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Public Information Center, Andriy Kovalenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

He answered the question about the angle from which Russian propaganda is currently presenting the story of the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump that took place on Friday, February 28.

They choose the angle of Ukraine's lack of subjectivity, which is their main story, that Trump emphasized that Ukraine is no longer a subject and that the government is illegitimate. This is their traditional propaganda tactic, which they are trying to spread not only in the United States but also in Europe. Again, their task now is to disrupt the EU summit on March 6, which will be dedicated to Ukraine, as much as possible.

- says Andriy Kovalenko.

“They want there to be calls to stop military support for Ukraine in the future,” he added.

At the same time, they help to force the video of so-called “busification,” as they call it, in particular, videos from the TCC to Western audiences, especially American ones

- Kovalenko says. 

He noted that in this way, the Russians are trying to reinforce Senator J.D. Vance's statements about mobilization in Ukraine.

Their goal is to add more points to the Trump administration and its team in this information war, to discredit Ukraine and to do everything possible to make it a nonentity in the future. At the very least, they want to strengthen the split between parts of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States. Playing on divisions is a traditional Russian tactic

- Kovalenko noted.

Where Russian propaganda is most active According to Kovalenko, in the Ukrainian information field, Russians are currently using TikTok and YouTube Shorts the most.

As for the Western information field, X has become the main hotbed of Russian disinformation

- he noted.

 Kovalenko emphasized that X is replacing even television - not only in the US and Europe, but also in the Middle East, where RT and Sputnik used to dominate.

That is, X is actually actively entering all regions

- he added.

In addition, Russia is expanding its presence in different parts of the world, creating additional networks for spreading disinformation and recruiting bloggers and opinion leaders to work in its interests.

Unfortunately, their Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service, receives significant funding for such activities and actively implements them

- Kovalenko summarized.

