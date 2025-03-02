Russian propaganda has intensified on X and TikTok: what and how they are promoting now
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's CDC spoke about the intensification of Russian disinformation on social networks X, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Russian Federation is trying to promote theories about Ukraine's loss of subjectivity and discredit the West's support.
The Russians intensified their disinformation campaign on social media, including Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. The main messages are about Ukraine's alleged loss of subjectivity, the illegitimacy of the government, and calls for a curtailment of military support from the West.
This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Public Information Center, Andriy Kovalenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .
He answered the question about the angle from which Russian propaganda is currently presenting the story of the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump that took place on Friday, February 28.
They choose the angle of Ukraine's lack of subjectivity, which is their main story, that Trump emphasized that Ukraine is no longer a subject and that the government is illegitimate. This is their traditional propaganda tactic, which they are trying to spread not only in the United States but also in Europe. Again, their task now is to disrupt the EU summit on March 6, which will be dedicated to Ukraine, as much as possible.
“They want there to be calls to stop military support for Ukraine in the future,” he added.
At the same time, they help to force the video of so-called “busification,” as they call it, in particular, videos from the TCC to Western audiences, especially American ones
He noted that in this way, the Russians are trying to reinforce Senator J.D. Vance's statements about mobilization in Ukraine.
Their goal is to add more points to the Trump administration and its team in this information war, to discredit Ukraine and to do everything possible to make it a nonentity in the future. At the very least, they want to strengthen the split between parts of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States. Playing on divisions is a traditional Russian tactic
Where Russian propaganda is most active According to Kovalenko, in the Ukrainian information field, Russians are currently using TikTok and YouTube Shorts the most.
As for the Western information field, X has become the main hotbed of Russian disinformation
Kovalenko emphasized that X is replacing even television - not only in the US and Europe, but also in the Middle East, where RT and Sputnik used to dominate.
That is, X is actually actively entering all regions
In addition, Russia is expanding its presence in different parts of the world, creating additional networks for spreading disinformation and recruiting bloggers and opinion leaders to work in its interests.
Unfortunately, their Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service, receives significant funding for such activities and actively implements them
