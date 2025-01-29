Mikhail Fedorov on the Closed the Round podcast: How to transfer a ministry to OKR

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65050 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88277 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106081 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133425 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103710 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101782 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 44628 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116999 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50551 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111527 views
02:39 PM • 65090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128865 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165559 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155414 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18029 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22349 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111527 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116999 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139634 views
Mikhail Fedorov on the Closed the Round podcast: How to transfer a ministry to OKR

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24453 views

The Minister of Digital Transformation explained how the agency has changed over the past two years. He also spoke about the implementation of OKR and key challenges on the way to digitalization.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, was the special guest of the final episode of the Closed the Round podcast in 2024. This is the Minister's second appearance on the podcast, and this time the conversation was even more intense: from discussing personal challenges to the missile program.

Mykhailo Fedorov shared how the Ministry of Digital Transformation has changed over the past two years. He spoke about the implementation of OKR (Objectives and Key Results) as a goal-setting system, key challenges on the way to digitalization, and attracting talent to the public sector.

One of the key topics was artificial intelligence. Fedorov explained how AI affects education, government, and even personal life. In particular, they discussed how ChatGPT and similar tools are changing approaches to work, learning, and decision-making.

They also talked about Ukraine's missile program, which has an ambitious goal of producing nearly 3,000 missiles by 2025.

In addition to professional issues, Mykhailo shared his thoughts on discipline, fighting fatigue, and even mentioned the Blind Side series and TikTok.

🎧 Watch the full episode of the conversation with Mykhailo Fedorov on YouTube or listen to it on your favorite podcast platforms!

"Closed the Round" is a podcast hosted by Ilya Kabachinsky and Anton Poleskov that explores technological phenomena, important market events, and the most interesting people in the tech industry. In 2024, Closed the Round took 2nd place at the MEGOGO Sluzhno Awards in the category "Science and Technology Podcast". The podcast also crossed the 10,000 subscribers mark. 

For three years in a row, "Closed the Round" has been held with the support of Favbet Tech, a Ukrainian technology company that is among the top 30 IT companies in Ukraine. Favbet Tech actively supports the development of the tech community and initiatives aimed at innovations in the IT sector.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
chatgptChatGPT
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
tiktokTikTok
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube

