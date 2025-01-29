Mikhail Fedorov on the Closed the Round podcast: How to transfer a ministry to OKR

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, was the special guest of the final episode of the Closed the Round podcast in 2024. This is the Minister's second appearance on the podcast, and this time the conversation was even more intense: from discussing personal challenges to the missile program.

Mykhailo Fedorov shared how the Ministry of Digital Transformation has changed over the past two years. He spoke about the implementation of OKR (Objectives and Key Results) as a goal-setting system, key challenges on the way to digitalization, and attracting talent to the public sector.

One of the key topics was artificial intelligence. Fedorov explained how AI affects education, government, and even personal life. In particular, they discussed how ChatGPT and similar tools are changing approaches to work, learning, and decision-making.

They also talked about Ukraine's missile program, which has an ambitious goal of producing nearly 3,000 missiles by 2025.

In addition to professional issues, Mykhailo shared his thoughts on discipline, fighting fatigue, and even mentioned the Blind Side series and TikTok.

🎧 Watch the full episode of the conversation with Mykhailo Fedorov on YouTube or listen to it on your favorite podcast platforms!

"Closed the Round" is a podcast hosted by Ilya Kabachinsky and Anton Poleskov that explores technological phenomena, important market events, and the most interesting people in the tech industry. In 2024, Closed the Round took 2nd place at the MEGOGO Sluzhno Awards in the category "Science and Technology Podcast". The podcast also crossed the 10,000 subscribers mark.

For three years in a row, "Closed the Round" has been held with the support of Favbet Tech, a Ukrainian technology company that is among the top 30 IT companies in Ukraine. Favbet Tech actively supports the development of the tech community and initiatives aimed at innovations in the IT sector.