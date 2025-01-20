Ex-host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev TV channels is suspected: court to consider motion for a measure of restraint

On January 21, Kyiv's Solomyansky Court is scheduled to consider a motion to impose a pre-trial restraint on Max Nazarov, a suspect in the case of anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of Nash and NewsOne TV channels, tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Sergei Agafonov was appointed as a judge.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Tomorrow, on January 21, at 10:30 a.m., Solomenskiy court plans to consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on the former host of TV channels owned by Viktor Medvedchuk and Yevhen Muraiev, Max Nazarov.

He is suspected of discrediting Ukraine in the international arena and undermining the socio-political situation in our country. Nazarov faces 8 years in prison.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine collected evidence and obtained independent expert opinions confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels.

After the outbreak of a full-scale war, the defendant created his own channel on the YouTube video hosting service, where he continued to spread the Kremlin's narratives, the case file says.

Nazarov regularly invited pro-Russian “political experts” to his broadcasts. On January 18, the SBU conducted searches at Max Nazarov's place.