The Russian Federation uses social network X against the interests of the United States in the information space of the United States itself. This is stated in the analytical report of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the CPD analyzed the English-language segment of the social network to identify accounts whose activities can contribute to the work of the Kremlin propaganda machine, to identify the narratives disseminated by such information resources, as well as the tools they use to influence English-speaking users. Among the identified narratives:

- the US government is incompetent

- The West is politically weak;

- The West has betrayed Ukraine;

- Ukraine is a US/NATO puppet;

- Ukraine is a state nuclear terrorist;

- Ukraine is a center for the sale of human organs;

- A coup d'état took place in Ukraine;

- The Ukrainian government is incompetent;

- Ukrainians are Nazis.

To spread their messages and interact with the audience, accounts use the following tools: creating and distributing fake photos and videos; links to dubious or pro-Kremlin sources; manipulative use of real events; use of humor, satire and trolling; use of anti-patriotic rhetoric - the report says.

The authors argue that the consistency of content, repeated messages, and the use of common tools may indicate coordinated activities of this network aimed at maximizing audience reach and promoting destructive narratives.

It is necessary to strengthen cooperation with international partners, in particular the United States, to effectively counter information threats. An important step is also to intensify cooperation with media, fact-checking organizations and technology companies such as X, Mega, TikTok and YouTube to limit the spread of manipulative content and improve mechanisms for its detection. ...In addition, sanctions should be expanded against individuals and organizations involved in the creation and dissemination of disinformation in the English-language information space - summarized in the CPA.

Recall

The day before, the Center for Public Integrity statedthat the Russian Federation is conducting an information operation codenamed "Ukraine does not want peace," which is being overseen by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. Its goal is to accuse Ukraine of "disrupting the peace" that Russia itself does not want.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the information that his rating had fallen to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space.