Awards for YouTube authors return to Ukraine

YouTube has resumed button delivery for Ukrainian authors. Buttons are not delivered to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Fedorov recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian content creators have not received awards from YouTube. Silver, gold, and diamond buttons were simply not delivered to Ukraine because of the fighting.

"Recently, Ukrainian creators addressed the Ministry of Digital Transformation with a request, and then we started active communication with the Ukrainian Google team. The YouTube team took the request into consideration and we have a positive decision," said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to him, starting in January 2025, Ukrainian authors will again be able to receive awards from YouTube. How it works:

Silver button

- Awarded for 100,000 subscribers.

- Made of nickel-plated metal.

Gold button

- Awarded for 1,000,000 subscribers.

- It is made of gilded metal.

Diamond button

- Awarded for 10,000,000 subscribers.

- It has a crystal-like appearance with a metal base.

"By the way, the buttons are not delivered to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. I am grateful to Google for their systematic support and cooperation... I wish Ukrainian authors to win more than one award. Let the Ukrainian YouTube flourish!" summarized Fedorov.