Awards for YouTube authors return to Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83926 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99993 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107922 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110825 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103711 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116991 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119329 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113977 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33035 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 83886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131309 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135184 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166988 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156743 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26069 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29315 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113977 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119329 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140204 views
Awards for YouTube authors return to Ukraine

Awards for YouTube authors return to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34828 views

YouTube will resume shipping silver, gold, and diamond buttons to Ukrainian creators starting in January 2025. The awards will not be delivered to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

YouTube has resumed button delivery for Ukrainian authors. Buttons are not delivered to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Fedorov recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian content creators have not received awards from YouTube. Silver, gold, and diamond buttons were simply not delivered to Ukraine because of the fighting.

"Recently, Ukrainian creators addressed the Ministry of Digital Transformation with a request, and then we started active communication with the Ukrainian Google team. The YouTube team took the request into consideration and we have a positive decision," said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to him, starting in January 2025, Ukrainian authors will again be able to receive awards from YouTube. How it works:

Silver button

- Awarded for 100,000 subscribers.

- Made of nickel-plated metal.

Gold button

- Awarded for 1,000,000 subscribers.

- It is made of gilded metal.

Diamond button

- Awarded for 10,000,000 subscribers.

- It has a crystal-like appearance with a metal base.

"By the way, the buttons are not delivered to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. I am grateful to Google for their systematic support and cooperation... I wish Ukrainian authors to win more than one award. Let the Ukrainian YouTube flourish!" summarized Fedorov.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
iranIran
googleGoogle

