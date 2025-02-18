Reuters set up a camera on Maidan and broadcast live

The British edition of Reuters set up a camera on Independence Square in Kyiv and broadcasted live, UNN reports.

Details

Reuters was broadcasting for over 2 hours on its social media pages, including Facebook, Youtube and X live broadcast overlooking Independence Square.

A view of Kyiv's Independence Square. European leaders gathered in Paris for emergency talks called for increased spending to strengthen the continent's defense capabilities, but remained split on the idea of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine to support any peace deal, - reads the description under the broadcast on Youtube.

Comments on the video were limited.

The publication's broadcast sparked a lively discussion on social media. In particular, users wondered whether the broadcast was being conducted to film the work of air defense or to protest the agreement with the Russians.

"Has Europe become a little sad and wants a movie?" wonders Yulia Reshitko.

The Belarusian edition of NEXTA also reacted to the broadcast.

"In Ukraine, under martial law, there are restrictions on filming to protect state secrets and security. Reuters apparently doesn't care. The Kremlin will thank them," the publication wrote on social network X.

"Who are you showing this to? To make the Russians launch missiles more accurately, or what?; Are you looking forward to bombs falling or Ukrainians dying en masse, or what? What are you looking for? Are you demonstrating your high journalistic standards again?" users write on the social network X.

Addendum

In Ukraine, certain restrictions apply during martial law, including those related to photography and video recording. Violation of these rules may result in criminal liability.

The law prohibits the dissemination of information about the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine.

Such violations may result in jail time.

It is also worth recalling that in 2022, Reuters' YouTube channel started a live broadcast titled "Kyiv Maidan in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis." The webcam was installed on the balcony of the Ukraina Hotel.

At the time, users on the network believed that the publication sought to record footage of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Also, during the broadcast, the publication played the USSR anthem.

Recall

On February 12, law enforcement officers conducted security measures in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, aimed at strengthening the counter-sabotage protection of the capital and nearby settlements.