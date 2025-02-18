Reuters set up a camera on Maidan and broadcast live

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38116 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63210 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67515 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100654 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112868 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152189 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65138 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108868 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79270 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44712 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72138 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103223 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152189 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142944 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175343 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32369 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72138 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133864 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135743 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164066 views
Actual
Reuters set up a camera on Maidan and broadcast live

Reuters set up a camera on Maidan and broadcast live

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40692 views

Reuters set up a camera and broadcast live from Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, causing outrage due to security restrictions imposed by martial law. Social media users and media outlets criticize Reuters' actions because of possible security threats.

The British edition of Reuters set up a camera on Independence Square in Kyiv and broadcasted live, UNN reports.

Details

Reuters was broadcasting for over 2 hours on its social media pages, including Facebook, Youtube and X live broadcast overlooking Independence Square.

A view of Kyiv's Independence Square. European leaders gathered in Paris for emergency talks called for increased spending to strengthen the continent's defense capabilities, but remained split on the idea of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine to support any peace deal,

- reads the description under the broadcast on Youtube.

Comments on the video were limited.

The publication's broadcast sparked a lively discussion on social media. In particular, users wondered whether the broadcast was being conducted to film the work of air defense or to protest the agreement with the Russians.

"Has Europe become a little sad and wants a movie?" wonders Yulia Reshitko.

The Belarusian edition of NEXTA also reacted to the broadcast.

"In Ukraine, under martial law, there are restrictions on filming to protect state secrets and security. Reuters apparently doesn't care. The Kremlin will thank them," the publication wrote on social network X.

"Who are you showing this to? To make the Russians launch missiles more accurately, or what?; Are you looking forward to bombs falling or Ukrainians dying en masse, or what? What are you looking for? Are you demonstrating your high journalistic standards again?" users write on the social network X.

Addendum 

In Ukraine, certain restrictions apply during martial law, including those related to photography and video recording. Violation of these rules may result in criminal liability.

The law prohibits the dissemination of information about the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine.

Such violations may result in jail time.

It is also worth recalling that in 2022, Reuters' YouTube channel started a live broadcast titled "Kyiv Maidan in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis." The webcam was installed on the balcony of the Ukraina Hotel.

At the time, users on the network believed that the publication sought to record footage of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Also, during the broadcast, the publication played the USSR anthem.

Recall

On February 12, law enforcement officers conducted security measures in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, aimed at strengthening the counter-sabotage protection of the capital and nearby settlements.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsKyiv
reutersReuters
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
parisParis
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
facebookFacebook
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising