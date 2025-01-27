SBU: Russian banker agent and “speechwriter” of Russian military commander receive prison terms

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 72923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 93069 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106834 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109828 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129900 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103478 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103732 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

SBU: Russian banker agent and “speechwriter” of Russian military commander receive prison terms

SBU: Russian banker agent and “speechwriter” of Russian military commander receive prison terms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37108 views

In Kharkiv, two Russian agents were convicted: a banker who collected coordinates for missile strikes and a woman who wrote texts for a Russian military commander. Both were sentenced to long prison terms with confiscation of property.

Two accomplices of the Russian Federation, who were engaged in subversive activities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Kharkiv, have been sentenced to real terms of imprisonment. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

One of the convicts is a Russian spy - a 56-year-old Russian citizen who simultaneously worked at a local bank and performed tasks for the Russian military intelligence (better known as gru),

- the statement said.

In particular, he collected coordinates for missile and bomb attacks on important facilities in the Kharkiv region, including places where technical documentation needed to restore industrial facilities was stored.

In addition, to obtain the geolocation of potential targets, the man tried to use his acquaintance, a local official who actually had access to such information.

As you know, the offender drove around the city in his own car and recorded the locations of Kharkiv's defenders on a hidden video recorder. However, in 2024, counterintelligence exposed the Russian and detained him.

Taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the SBU, another convicted person is a 42-year-old resident of the regional center who wrote texts for public speeches of the Russian "military commander".

Image

In her texts, she justified the shelling of Kharkiv and discredited Ukrainian defenders, presenting it as the opinions of local residents.

"Voyenkor read these texts on the talk shows of Kremlin propagandists Skabeyeva or Solovyov.

He also used these materials on his YouTube channel with a reach of 231 thousand users.

According to the information, the woman also collected for the "military commander" the geolocation of Ukrainian checkpoints, the location of air defense missile systems and the consequences of enemy strikes. And then the racist "leaked" this data to Russian military intelligence. 

The collaborator was sentenced to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall 

A 46-year-old FSB agent was detained in Dnipro , who was collecting data on military facilities through his partner. The man was hiding from mobilization and passing coordinates for missile strikes to the enemy.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising