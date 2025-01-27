SBU: Russian banker agent and “speechwriter” of Russian military commander receive prison terms

Two accomplices of the Russian Federation, who were engaged in subversive activities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Kharkiv, have been sentenced to real terms of imprisonment. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

One of the convicts is a Russian spy - a 56-year-old Russian citizen who simultaneously worked at a local bank and performed tasks for the Russian military intelligence (better known as gru), - the statement said.

In particular, he collected coordinates for missile and bomb attacks on important facilities in the Kharkiv region, including places where technical documentation needed to restore industrial facilities was stored.

In addition, to obtain the geolocation of potential targets, the man tried to use his acquaintance, a local official who actually had access to such information.

As you know, the offender drove around the city in his own car and recorded the locations of Kharkiv's defenders on a hidden video recorder. However, in 2024, counterintelligence exposed the Russian and detained him.

Taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the SBU, another convicted person is a 42-year-old resident of the regional center who wrote texts for public speeches of the Russian "military commander".

In her texts, she justified the shelling of Kharkiv and discredited Ukrainian defenders, presenting it as the opinions of local residents.

"Voyenkor read these texts on the talk shows of Kremlin propagandists Skabeyeva or Solovyov.

He also used these materials on his YouTube channel with a reach of 231 thousand users.

According to the information, the woman also collected for the "military commander" the geolocation of Ukrainian checkpoints, the location of air defense missile systems and the consequences of enemy strikes. And then the racist "leaked" this data to Russian military intelligence.

The collaborator was sentenced to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

A 46-year-old FSB agent was detained in Dnipro , who was collecting data on military facilities through his partner. The man was hiding from mobilization and passing coordinates for missile strikes to the enemy.