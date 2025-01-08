Poplavsky's song “Lard” became a Ukrainian phenomenon: 20 years of popularity

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52473 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127775 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135367 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134255 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171518 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164364 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104468 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113958 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130982 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129786 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38774 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100038 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102295 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148092 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181315 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129786 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130982 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143004 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134616 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151791 views
Actual
Poplavsky's song “Lard” became a Ukrainian phenomenon: 20 years of popularity

Poplavsky's song “Lard” became a Ukrainian phenomenon: 20 years of popularity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29210 views

The iconic song “Ukrainian Salo” is 20 years old. During this time, three video clips were created, the last of which gained 7.9 million views on YouTube and used 3D XR technology.

The legendary hit "Ukrainian Lard" is  20 years old. This was announced by Mykhailo Poplavsky on his Instagram page, UNN reports.

20 years ago, my team and I created a song that has become legendary and is a leader on all music venues in the country! The song "Salo" is about humor, traditions and Ukrainian lard, which unites the whole family at one table! In 2021, the video "SALO" was created in Hollywood style using 3D XR technology, which impressed even the most demanding critics! The song traveled around the world, becoming a Ukrainian  symbol for many countries! Salo is a phenomenon that unites Ukrainians around the world! 

- Mykhailo Poplavsky said.
Image

For 20 years, the song "Salo", written by Natalia Bagmut (lyrics) and Yuriy Ponomarenko (music), has become a popular hit, without which no holiday is complete. The composition is really close to Ukrainians, as it celebrates their favorite national dish. Lard has long gone beyond being a gastronomic product, becoming a symbol of Ukrainian identity.

Image

The first music video for the song "Salo" was created in 2004 by director Maksym Papernyk and was based on the novel "The Night Before Christmas".

During the filming of  , Mykhailo Poplavsky transformed into the images of the blacksmith Vakula, the clerk, the head, and even the devil.

The next video for the song "Lard", also in the genre of a musical, was presented in 2010 and  recreates the unique  atmosphere and Ukrainian flavor  of the Sorochynska Fair. A Ukrainian village, a folk festival, a fair, three musicians, and the dancing of boys and girls.

The main character is the village head, played by Mykhailo Poplavsky, who glorifies the "national currency" of our country, Salo.

The song "Salo" gained a new wave of popularity in 2021 after the presentation of an innovative  video directed by Olena Vinyarska. 

The "SALO" video was created in Hollywood style using LED cube, VR technologies, Unreal Engine 4, tracking systems and 3D graphics.

Image

According to the director's unconventional idea, lard turns into gold bars. And Mikhail Poplavsky appears in a stylish image of the country's main "salo man".

By the way, in May 2011, on the 236th km of the Kyiv-Odesa highway , Mykhailo Poplavsky unveiled a monument to "Ukrainian lard".

Image

The song "Salo" and its colorful  videos were loved not only in Ukraine, but also on other continents of the world.

Mykhailo Poplavsky's music video for the song "Salo" (2021)  has gained 7.9 million views on YouTube.    

"Lard is a Ukrainian brand, our national currency. It adds sexual  energy,  supports the strength and spirit of Ukrainians!"Poplavsky said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Culture
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
instagramInstagram
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising