The legendary hit "Ukrainian Lard" is 20 years old. This was announced by Mykhailo Poplavsky on his Instagram page, UNN reports.

20 years ago, my team and I created a song that has become legendary and is a leader on all music venues in the country! The song "Salo" is about humor, traditions and Ukrainian lard, which unites the whole family at one table! In 2021, the video "SALO" was created in Hollywood style using 3D XR technology, which impressed even the most demanding critics! The song traveled around the world, becoming a Ukrainian symbol for many countries! Salo is a phenomenon that unites Ukrainians around the world! - Mykhailo Poplavsky said.

For 20 years, the song "Salo", written by Natalia Bagmut (lyrics) and Yuriy Ponomarenko (music), has become a popular hit, without which no holiday is complete. The composition is really close to Ukrainians, as it celebrates their favorite national dish. Lard has long gone beyond being a gastronomic product, becoming a symbol of Ukrainian identity.

The first music video for the song "Salo" was created in 2004 by director Maksym Papernyk and was based on the novel "The Night Before Christmas".

During the filming of , Mykhailo Poplavsky transformed into the images of the blacksmith Vakula, the clerk, the head, and even the devil.

The next video for the song "Lard", also in the genre of a musical, was presented in 2010 and recreates the unique atmosphere and Ukrainian flavor of the Sorochynska Fair. A Ukrainian village, a folk festival, a fair, three musicians, and the dancing of boys and girls.

The main character is the village head, played by Mykhailo Poplavsky, who glorifies the "national currency" of our country, Salo.

The song "Salo" gained a new wave of popularity in 2021 after the presentation of an innovative video directed by Olena Vinyarska.

The "SALO" video was created in Hollywood style using LED cube, VR technologies, Unreal Engine 4, tracking systems and 3D graphics.

According to the director's unconventional idea, lard turns into gold bars. And Mikhail Poplavsky appears in a stylish image of the country's main "salo man".

By the way, in May 2011, on the 236th km of the Kyiv-Odesa highway , Mykhailo Poplavsky unveiled a monument to "Ukrainian lard".

The song "Salo" and its colorful videos were loved not only in Ukraine, but also on other continents of the world.

Mykhailo Poplavsky's music video for the song "Salo" (2021) has gained 7.9 million views on YouTube.

"Lard is a Ukrainian brand, our national currency. It adds sexual energy, supports the strength and spirit of Ukrainians!" - Poplavsky said.