"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

SBU has notified the former host of Medvedchuk and Muraev's channels of suspicion: who is it about

SBU has notified the former host of Medvedchuk and Muraev's channels of suspicion: who is it about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76846 views

The SBU has gathered evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities by the former host of the "Nash" and "NewsOne" TV channels. The suspect, who justified the aggression of the Russian Federation through a YouTube channel, faces up to 8 years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine informed on Saturday that it had notified the former host of TV channels belonging to Viktor Medvedchuk and Yevhen Muraiev of suspicion. According to sources of UNN, this is about Maks Nazarov.

Details

"The Security Service of Ukraine has collected a large-scale evidence base and received conclusions from independent experts confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels "Nash" and "NewsOne", which belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk and Yevhen Muraiev", the SBU reported.

According to the case materials, "after the start of the full-scale war, the defendant created his own channel on the YouTube video hosting platform, where he continued to spread the narratives of the Kremlin".

"For this, the blogger regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts, many of whom are now hiding in the Russian Federation. During the interviews, both the author himself and the studio guests repeatedly tried to justify Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as the war crimes of the Russians, including missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of our country. Another pro-Kremlin blogger, who received a suspicion from the SBU investigators in February 2024, was a frequent guest of the defendant", the SBU said.

Then, as indicated, the court chose a preventive measure for him - house arrest, but later the blogger continued his subversive activities in the interests of Moscow.

"Both defendants publicly tried to discredit Ukraine on the international arena and destabilize the socio-political situation within our state. The forensic linguistic examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of crimes committed by both bloggers", the SBU noted.

"Now the investigators of the Security Service have informed them of suspicion under Part 2, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the legality, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved", the message says.

Also, according to sources of UNN, this morning the SBU conducted searches at Maks Nazarov's.

The defendants face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A “political expert” from Medvedchuk's media pool, YouTube channel administrator, and more: SBU detains 10 more enemy agitators01.11.24, 16:11 • 15661 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube

Contact us about advertising