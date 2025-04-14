Former host of "Nash" and "NewsOne" Nazarov paid bail and was released from custody

Former host of "Nash" and "NewsOne" TV channels Maks Nazarov, who is suspected of justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, has paid a bail of UAH 8.5 million. This was reported to UNN journalist at the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

"Paid about UAH 8.5 million on March 20," the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office added that on March 19, the court reduced the amount of bail from UAH 12 million to UAH 8.5 million. The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that Nazarov was released from custody and surrendered his passport to the State Migration Service. He has obligations to appear when summoned and to report changes of residence.

For reference

The Security Service of Ukraine gathered evidence and obtained conclusions of independent expert examinations confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels.

After the start of the full-scale war, the defendant created his own channel on YouTube video hosting, where he continued to spread the Kremlin's narratives, according to the case materials.

Nazarov regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts. On January 18, the SBU conducted searches of Max Nazarov.

In January, the Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv sent former host of "Nash" and "NewsOne" TV channels Max Nazarov to custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 12 million.