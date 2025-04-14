$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Former host of "Nash" and "NewsOne" Nazarov paid bail and was released from custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7970 views

Max Nazarov, suspected of justifying Russian aggression, paid bail. The court reduced the bail amount from 12 to 8.5 million hryvnias. Nazarov was released from custody, surrendered his passport and has obligations.

Former host of "Nash" and "NewsOne" Nazarov paid bail and was released from custody

Former host of "Nash" and "NewsOne" TV channels Maks Nazarov, who is suspected of justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, has paid a bail of UAH 8.5 million. This was reported to UNN journalist at the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

"Paid about UAH 8.5 million on March 20," the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office added that on March 19, the court reduced the amount of bail from UAH 12 million to UAH 8.5 million. The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that Nazarov was released from custody and surrendered his passport to the State Migration Service. He has obligations to appear when summoned and to report changes of residence.

For reference

The Security Service of Ukraine gathered evidence and obtained conclusions of independent expert examinations confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels.

After the start of the full-scale war, the defendant created his own channel on YouTube video hosting, where he continued to spread the Kremlin's narratives, according to the case materials.

Nazarov regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts. On January 18, the SBU conducted searches of Max Nazarov.

In January, the Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv sent former host of "Nash" and "NewsOne" TV channels Max Nazarov to custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 12 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
YouTube
Kyiv
