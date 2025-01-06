Facebook has lost its significance, and the most influential social network is now X - Zelenskyy's advisor

Facebook, which has long remained the main platform for public debate and media scandals, has gradually lost its former significance since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn Lytvyn wrote in a comment to a post on Facebook, UNN reported.

In particular, according to Lytvyn, one of the key reasons for the changes was the transition of the military, volunteers, politicians and international journalists to X, which became the center of strategic communication. Discussions about the war are shaped on X, decisions are made to support the military, and important testimonies and analytics are disseminated. Telegram, in turn, has become a platform for the rapid dissemination of news and exclusive information from the frontline.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Facebook has completely lost its importance. Even if it seems that some scandal is breaking out here, it is always a combined effect with YouTube, tlgm and X. Facebook itself is no longer capable of anything, just like websites, for example. It's like what happened to newspapers in the Facebook era. X is really influential now, because there are a lot of military people there and a community that helps the military, plus foreign journalists and the political community. It is really important to see and influence there. So is YouTube, tlgm. TikTok is gaining momentum. And now you can go weeks without logging on to Facebook - noted the Presidential Advisor.

